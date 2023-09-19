Camel Glass Opens State-of-the-Art Architectural Showroom
Wadebridge, United Kingdom, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Camel Glass, a leader in the architectural glass industry, is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art showroom on October 6, 2023. This special event marks the company’s 40th year in business and will be an opportunity for visitors to see first-hand the amazing glass building that Camel has created.
On the day, visitors will be able to tour the joinery factory that manufactures their award-winning Inspiration doors which have appeared on numerous Grand Designs TV episodes. Visitors will also be able to take advantage of special offers and food and drink will be available throughout the day, making it a perfect place for customers to socialise and enjoy themselves while learning more about Camel’s products and services.
“It’s been a long time in the making, but we are thrilled to finally be opening our new showroom and celebrating our 40th year in business,” said Managing Director Mat Jones. “This is a great opportunity for us to welcome customers into our new facility, offering an up-close insight into our products and services, with several of our colleagues on hand available for technical advice or just a friendly chat. We look forward to sharing this special day with everyone!”
The company has built a reputation as one of the most reliable fenestration suppliers in the industry over its four decades of service.
The grand opening of the new showroom is sure to be a memorable event.
