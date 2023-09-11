New Electronic Price Stands Now Available from Testrite Visual
Hackensack, NJ, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, the leader in retail display solutions and a 104-year family owned, US-based manufacturer of visual display, presentation and communication solutions, is excited to announce the nationwide rollout of new electronic price tag stands.
Electronic price tags, or electronic shelf labels, have been an emerging trend since as early as the 1990’s . Since then, E-ink price tags have become the future of retail pricing displays and have been a positive disruptor to the industry as the retail landscape continues to change and take advantage of more advanced technology solutions.
Digital price tags, also known as e-ink price tags, are a type of technology used in retail environments to display product pricing and information electronically. They offer a modern and efficient solution with real-time, remote updates to more quickly adapt to pricing changes, promotions, product display info and other important consumer facing updates which benefit both retailers and customers.
With this new technology, however, comes new demand for display solutions that can house multiple styles of electronic price tag devices. Testrite Visual has responded to this need with:
- New electronic price tag stands.
- Expanded custom capabilities for new display stands and countertop display stands that work with digital price tags.
- Tools to retrofit existing displays for electronic price tags.
“Retailers are eager to embrace solutions that help streamline their operations, and digital price tags are one such trend. Where to put these can be tricky, especially for furniture stores, appliance stores, mattress stores and other retail environments,” says Testrite VIsual President, Jeffrey Rubin, “We can create custom digital price tag stands to put the critical information next to the item, and leverage our existing bases, uprights, and more to have a consistent design language throughout the store.”
With digital price tags and real-time price and product updates, brands and businesses save time and money because they do not need to invest in new paper price tags weekly, nor do associates need to waste time swapping out new prices and product information. This allows brands to enjoy real-time updates, associates can focus on more important activities and consumers will appreciate the most accurate product and pricing information during in-store shopping experiences. Testrite Visual is excited to continue to be a part of the ever evolving retail landscape. Those interested in learning more can visit www.testrite.com for more information.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
