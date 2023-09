Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Care(less) Home," by Aamna Nawaz

Oxford, United Kingdom, September 11, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About The Care(less) HomeAn extract for the book…"...Sanka is spraying the indoor plants in the resident's lounge as per Melissa's instructions. He's in his usual cheerful mood and is singing a Jamaican song. Samuel is observing Sanka from a distance. Sanka notices Samuel's interest and hands him the spray bottle. Samuel leaves contended...... All three of them are in the nurses' station and Melissa, out of courtesy asks Roxy if she's alright and if she needs anything at all? Roxy being agitated tells her that she needs a designated place to shout and cry loudly at work...... All the residents are onto each other now and the lounge is in chaos. Someone spills their drink accidentally and Samuel gets victimized in the process. He goes to his room and comes back with the spray bottle. He drains his urine from his leg bag into the spray bottle and sprays everyone with his urine..."This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (70 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.49 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800946255Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCCHPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About the AuthorThere are so many people in this world like Aamna Nawaz, who try to use their skills to the best of their abilities, try to achieve great things in life. People who keep going round and round in constant cycle of attempting and failing. People who try to dig opportunities and gather the shattered pieces of their hopes when the opportunities are denied, and they aren’t even given a chance to present their efforts.Aamna wants to tell you that this book is a slap in the faces for all such corporates who think they control the start and end of people’s careers. Corporates that think they control the chest of chances and opportunities.Aamna presents her book the whole world to read, and by doing so, hopes to permanently erase the words ‘give up’ from the dictionary.Please reach out if you’d like to…Email: ultradynamic.albino@gmail.comFacebook: Aamna NawazInstagram: yomamma395About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002