Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Care(less) Home," by Aamna Nawaz
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Care(less) Home by Aamna Nawaz.
Oxford, United Kingdom, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About The Care(less) Home
An extract for the book…
"...Sanka is spraying the indoor plants in the resident's lounge as per Melissa's instructions. He's in his usual cheerful mood and is singing a Jamaican song. Samuel is observing Sanka from a distance. Sanka notices Samuel's interest and hands him the spray bottle. Samuel leaves contended...
... All three of them are in the nurses' station and Melissa, out of courtesy asks Roxy if she's alright and if she needs anything at all? Roxy being agitated tells her that she needs a designated place to shout and cry loudly at work...
... All the residents are onto each other now and the lounge is in chaos. Someone spills their drink accidentally and Samuel gets victimized in the process. He goes to his room and comes back with the spray bottle. He drains his urine from his leg bag into the spray bottle and sprays everyone with his urine..."
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (70 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.49 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946255
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TCCH
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
There are so many people in this world like Aamna Nawaz, who try to use their skills to the best of their abilities, try to achieve great things in life. People who keep going round and round in constant cycle of attempting and failing. People who try to dig opportunities and gather the shattered pieces of their hopes when the opportunities are denied, and they aren’t even given a chance to present their efforts.
Aamna wants to tell you that this book is a slap in the faces for all such corporates who think they control the start and end of people’s careers. Corporates that think they control the chest of chances and opportunities.
Aamna presents her book the whole world to read, and by doing so, hopes to permanently erase the words ‘give up’ from the dictionary.
Please reach out if you’d like to…
Email: ultradynamic.albino@gmail.com
Facebook: Aamna Nawaz
Instagram: yomamma395
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories