Virtual Stroke Event Offered by HealthONE
Educational event available to the entire community
Denver, CO, September 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Strokes occur every 40 seconds to someone in the United States and every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. The cells in the affected area of the brain do not receive oxygen and begin to die off. As many as 30,000 brain cells die each second during a stroke.
Thanks to advancements in treatment and community education about the importance of identifying symptoms, stroke outcomes have dramatically improved in the past two decades. The Swedish Neuro Network, a national leader in stroke care, and the American Heart Association are working together to bring stroke education to the community. This FREE, VIRTUAL event, led by Dr. Jeff Wagner, neurologist from HealthONE Neurology Specialists will offer participants education about:
· Types of strokes
· Warning signs
· Risk factors
· Treatments
When: Tues, Sept 26 at 4:30 PM MST
Where: Virtual
How To Register: Visit HealthONECares.com/calendar
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes. To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
