Worldwide Discipleship Association and Restoring Your Heart to Host Charity Event Titled "RYH Freedom Gala: A Night of Generosity to Set the Captives Free!" on Sept. 14
Fayetteville, GA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) and Restoring Your Heart (RYH) announced today that they plan to host a charity event this fall titled “RYH Freedom Gala: A night of generosity to set the captives free!” on September 14, 2023. Dinner tickets are now on sale for $60 online at https://restoringyourheart.com/gala. There are also 5 sponsorship packages and 3 partnership packages available for those who wish to support the gala. Each sponsorship and partnership level comes with a specific number of complimentary tickets to the event; recognition in programs, powerpoints, and table stands; and an assorted thank-you gift from RYH.
The event will take place at A Better Way Ministries in Senoia, Georgia. It will be from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET and include a catered plated dinner, live music performance, and a silent auction.
This special event will celebrate the worldwide movements of transformation, healing, and growth in Christ happening through RYH. Doors & Silent Auction open at 5:30 pm. Dinner will be served at 6:30 pm.
Restoring Your Heart (RYH) is a series of gender-specific confidential small groups. It enables people to explore their past pain, identify unhealthy emotional and relational patterns, grieve their losses, and forgive those who have hurt them. Groups are available for both men and women.
Enjoy testimonies from men and women with powerful stories of redemption and healing as a result of Restoring Your Heart. The evening will also include dinner, a live reading of a Freedom Poem, and live music. Give generously to support this impactful global effort making disciples of many nations.
"Every year, there is no greater opportunity to celebrate what God has done throughout the nations, and through RYH," said Jennifer McClin, WDA’s Director of Operations and the RYH Freedom Gala organizer. "All proceeds from this event go toward supporting the ongoing mission and ministry work of RYH, which is transforming lives and impacting communities around the globe. All are welcome to come, and can expect to be encouraged, uplifted, and invited into a movement that is greater than themselves - to set the captives free!"
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro-Atlanta area since 1974.
Contact
Ashley Booker (Communications Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
