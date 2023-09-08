River Valley Smile Center Welcomes Dr. Hannah Cabe
Fort Smith, AR, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Smile Center is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their dental team, Dr. Cabe, a dedicated and highly skilled dentist with a passion for providing top-notch dental care to the community she calls home.
Dr. Cabe's journey to becoming a dentist began right here in the River Valley. A graduate of Greenwood High School, she embarked on her educational journey at Arkansas Tech University. After completing her Bachelors, she pursued her dream of becoming a dentist and earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the prestigious University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2021.
Her journey to dentistry was inspired by a mission trip to Guatemala, where she had the opportunity to assist a dentist. The experience ignited her passion for the technical aspects of dentistry, especially the hands-on problem-solving that it entails. Dr. Cabe finds immense fulfillment in alleviating dental issues and enhancing her patients' oral health.
Dr. Cabe brings a wealth of experience to River Valley Smile Center, having worked in private practice for the last two years. During this time, she has continuously expanded her skillset by participating in various Continuing Education (CE) courses. These courses have focused on advanced dental procedures, including implant placement and cosmetic restorations, further solidifying her commitment to delivering the highest standard of care.
Outside of her professional life, Dr. Cabe is a devoted fan of both the Razorbacks and the Chiefs, demonstrating her unwavering support for local and regional sports teams. She also loves to explore new destinations and create cherished memories with her husband, Leyton, and their adorable 3-month-old son, Hagen.
Dr. Cabe's dedication to her craft and her connection to the River Valley community make her a valuable addition to the River Valley Smile Center team. Patients can expect compassionate care and a commitment to excellence when they visit Dr. Cabe for their dental needs.
River Valley Smile Center is a comprehensive dental practice that offers an array of services. The collective team of committed dental professionals includes Dr. Johnson and Dr. Charles Liggett.
The River Valley Smile Center team is excited to serve the Fort Smith community. The dental team is dedicated to continual education to ensure their patients get the very best dental care, at the cusp of innovation.
River Valley Smile Center is a comprehensive dental practice located in Fort Smith, Ark. At River Valley Smile Center, patients receive comprehensive treatment plans tailored to help them reach their optimal oral health. What sets River Valley Smile Center apart is the unique way in which doctors collaborate to ensure patients receive the very best care for each aspect of their treatment. River Valley Smile Center offers services ranging from cosmetic and restorative dentistry, whitening, veneers, clear braces, same-day crowns, root canals, oral surgery, gum treatment, children’s dentistry to implants. River Valley Smile Center is accepting new patients.
Contact
River Valley Smile CenterContact
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
