Clare Witter Joins Evolution Analytics as Director of Business Development
Evolution Analytics, LLC announced today that Clare Witter will officially be joining the firm as a Director of Business Development focusing on revenue growth, marketing, and partner channels. Clare was previously at InfoWorks and Accenture, via acquisition of Clarity Insights, guiding global customers in building analytic capabilities.
“Clare has built a career in helping analytic companies grow. She has worked with us at our past organizations, and we are excited to have her join Evolution Analytics,” said Vince Belanger, Principal of Evolution Analytics. “We have built a strong foundation for growth and Clare will help drive us into new markets.”
“There are few data and analytic companies in the industry with the level of talent as Evolution Analytics,” says Clare Witter. She continues, “With decades of experience and proven practices our consultants deliver with honesty and transparency competitive outcomes to our clients. I am excited to work again with this passionate team of experts and help our clients solve their most challenging business issues.”
About Clare Witter
Clare has over 24 years in professional sales with a proven record of developing and growing new clients and C-level relationships. She is a strategic thinker and works with her clients to understand business challenges and create solutions. In her role of business development, she has achieved exceptional success in opening new account opportunities and aligning teams to meet client goals.
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC (https://www.evolutionanalytics.com) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering analytics and data science consulting services. The firm leverages proven, business-driven practices to help mid-sized companies accelerate their growth. They believe that the mid-market has been underserved by data and analytic solution providers. That partnered with the previous investment barrier to entry that held many mid-market companies back is now greatly reduced through cloud-native analytics. Evolution Analytics specializes in helping mid-market companies take advantage of these new technologies and leverage the lessons we’ve learned from market leaders.
Todd Nash
630-561-7283
evolutionanalytics.com
