Cris Cyborg Bellator MMA 300 Open Media Workout - Sept. 20, 1pm PST, Huntington Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg hosts an Open Workout for members of the media and those with professional cameras on Wednesday, September 20 at 1pm, inside of her private training facility in Huntington Beach to promote her upcoming Bellator 300 Co Main Event fight against Cat Zingano taking place Oct. 7 in San Diego, CA. Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP; CrisCyborgMMA@gmail.com.
Cris Cyborg who is the only Grand Slam Champion in the sport of MMA after capturing the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce World Championships will be looking to win her 16th world title fight as she faces #1 contender Cat Zingano who is undefeated since joining Bellator MMA and has notable wins over UFC Champions Amanda Nunes and Meisha Tate.
The event will feature a workout by Cris Cyborg where media can film/photograph followed by an Open Q&A session. There are limited slots for 1 on 1 interviews available which will be based on potential platform reach. Lunch will be provided for those who RSVP.
For more info or to register CrisCyborg.Com/Bellator300MediaWorkout, email: CrisCyborgMMA@gmail.com
Date: 9-20-23
Time: 1PM-2PM
Location: Cris Cyborg private gym; 5842 McFadden Ave. #Q, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
