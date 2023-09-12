Rajika Mahan Named Finalist; 2023 Best of DC Life Coach
Rajika Mahan has been named a finalist in the Best of Washington, DC Life Coach for 2023. The award is a reflection of Mahan's commitment to continuous growth, professional excellence, and the betterment of the community. As a beacon of inspiration and a motivator for positive change, Mahan has proven to be a guiding light for those seeking to enhance their lives and achieve their aspirations.
Burke, VA, September 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Washington City Paper’s Best of DC has named Rajika Mahan the finalist Best Life Coach of 2023.
With an unwavering dedication to helping individuals unlock their potential and overcome challenges, Rajika Mahan has stood out among a competitive field of professionals in the DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia area. This recognition was voted on by the community and Washington City Paper readers.
Through her own journey, and with the help of her personal coach, Rajika Mahan found her calling and what brings her joy and fulfillment. As a Certified Dream Builder Coach, Mahan helps other women and men take back control of their lives by finding new purpose and happiness every day.
“I am honored to accept this award and to have the ability to use my passion for helping women to help them discover their true calling. This award serves as a testament to the power of coaching and the incredible potential that lies within each individual,” states Mahan.
With an impressive track record of helping clients surpass their limitations, Mahan's gentle approach to coaching encompasses various aspects of personal development, including self-awareness, goal setting, perseverance, and confidence-building. Through her program, Mahan has consistently inspired breakthroughs and facilitated meaningful change in the lives of countless women.
The recognition of being named a finalist in the Best Washington, DC Life Coach for 2023 is a reflection of Mahan's commitment to continuous growth, professional excellence, and the betterment of the community. As a beacon of inspiration and a motivator for positive change, Mahan has proven to be a guiding light for those seeking to enhance their lives and achieve their aspirations.
Website: https://rajikamahan.com/
With an unwavering dedication to helping individuals unlock their potential and overcome challenges, Rajika Mahan has stood out among a competitive field of professionals in the DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia area. This recognition was voted on by the community and Washington City Paper readers.
Through her own journey, and with the help of her personal coach, Rajika Mahan found her calling and what brings her joy and fulfillment. As a Certified Dream Builder Coach, Mahan helps other women and men take back control of their lives by finding new purpose and happiness every day.
“I am honored to accept this award and to have the ability to use my passion for helping women to help them discover their true calling. This award serves as a testament to the power of coaching and the incredible potential that lies within each individual,” states Mahan.
With an impressive track record of helping clients surpass their limitations, Mahan's gentle approach to coaching encompasses various aspects of personal development, including self-awareness, goal setting, perseverance, and confidence-building. Through her program, Mahan has consistently inspired breakthroughs and facilitated meaningful change in the lives of countless women.
The recognition of being named a finalist in the Best Washington, DC Life Coach for 2023 is a reflection of Mahan's commitment to continuous growth, professional excellence, and the betterment of the community. As a beacon of inspiration and a motivator for positive change, Mahan has proven to be a guiding light for those seeking to enhance their lives and achieve their aspirations.
Website: https://rajikamahan.com/
Contact
Rajika Mahan Life CoachingContact
Rajika Mahan
1-703-585-5491
https://rajikamahan.com
Rajika Mahan
1-703-585-5491
https://rajikamahan.com
Categories