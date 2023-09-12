Rajika Mahan Named Finalist; 2023 Best of DC Life Coach

Rajika Mahan has been named a finalist in the Best of Washington, DC Life Coach for 2023. The award is a reflection of Mahan's commitment to continuous growth, professional excellence, and the betterment of the community. As a beacon of inspiration and a motivator for positive change, Mahan has proven to be a guiding light for those seeking to enhance their lives and achieve their aspirations.