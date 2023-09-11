Shiri Phillips: Live Painting

In an exclusive opportunity to view the artist at work, Artspace Warehouse is pleased to present Shiri Phillips: Live Painting. Shiri Phillips, an American artist born in Los Angeles, creates vibrant artworks informed by impressionism and the geometric nature of graphic design. Alongside a featured selection of the artist’s original works, Phillips will be drafting and executing new works at Artspace Warehouse on October 15, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM.