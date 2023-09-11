Shiri Phillips: Live Painting
In an exclusive opportunity to view the artist at work, Artspace Warehouse is pleased to present Shiri Phillips: Live Painting. Shiri Phillips, an American artist born in Los Angeles, creates vibrant artworks informed by impressionism and the geometric nature of graphic design. Alongside a featured selection of the artist’s original works, Phillips will be drafting and executing new works at Artspace Warehouse on October 15, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM.
Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Impasto-painted strokes of bright colors are the framework of artist Shiri Phillips’ textural abstract artworks. Inspired by the vibrant surroundings she found growing up on the Mediterranean and the Southern Californian Coast, Phillips is driven by the philosophy of “color is life.” She uses thick strokes of color and places them with precision on canvas, creating a graphic-like or pixelated look.
Phillips studied at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's College of Communication, Fine Arts, and Media and received a bachelor’s degree in Art History. Her works have been influenced by impressionism and the geometric nature of graphic design.
“My art is paired with intent, delivering pieces that hope to give the viewer the comfort of structure, along with the emotional release of abstraction. By overlaying the various mediums in an abstracted or impressionistic way, I hope to create a vivid experience for the viewer.” Phillips' works have been exhibited in galleries and art fairs throughout the United States, including in New York and Los Angeles.
Born in Los Angeles, Phillips relocated to Israel at an early age and returned to the United States to finally settle in Omaha, Nebraska. Phillips has made a strong and swift impact since she started exhibiting her artworks. Her international experiences shape her colorful paintings. Her rapidly growing collector base shares her love for artworks that burst with energy beyond the canvas to fill any space with positivity and joy. Within a short time, her works have already been exhibited in galleries and art fairs throughout the United States, including in New York and Los Angeles.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
This event is free for all to attend.
Phillips studied at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's College of Communication, Fine Arts, and Media and received a bachelor’s degree in Art History. Her works have been influenced by impressionism and the geometric nature of graphic design.
“My art is paired with intent, delivering pieces that hope to give the viewer the comfort of structure, along with the emotional release of abstraction. By overlaying the various mediums in an abstracted or impressionistic way, I hope to create a vivid experience for the viewer.” Phillips' works have been exhibited in galleries and art fairs throughout the United States, including in New York and Los Angeles.
Born in Los Angeles, Phillips relocated to Israel at an early age and returned to the United States to finally settle in Omaha, Nebraska. Phillips has made a strong and swift impact since she started exhibiting her artworks. Her international experiences shape her colorful paintings. Her rapidly growing collector base shares her love for artworks that burst with energy beyond the canvas to fill any space with positivity and joy. Within a short time, her works have already been exhibited in galleries and art fairs throughout the United States, including in New York and Los Angeles.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
This event is free for all to attend.
Contact
Artspace WarehouseContact
Claudia Deutsch
323-936-7020
https://www.artspacewarehouse.com/en/news_detail-145
Claudia Deutsch
323-936-7020
https://www.artspacewarehouse.com/en/news_detail-145
Categories