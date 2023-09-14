The Passion of Tango Returns to Tribeca
New York, NY, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Tango Legends on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00PM and Sunday, October 22 at 2:00PM. Tickets start at $55 to $90 Reserved Seating.
Tribeca Performing Arts Center is pleased to bring back Tango Legends. Sensuous, beautiful and soul-moving, Tango Legends Troupe from Buenos Aires led by the brilliant Pablo Sosa and Mariela Maldonado, "Outstanding Personalities of Culture" by the government of the Capital Province Buenos Aires, are returning to New York City after a sold-out run in 2018. This spectacular event includes the fiery magic of tango, dazzling world-class dancers and a marvelous vocalist. Learn about the history, culture and glamour of this very unique art form with Pablo Sosa and Mariela Maldonado.
*There is also a post-show demonstration with Pablo & Mariela for Sunday,
October 22 ticket holders, following the Sunday 2PM performance.*
Tango Legends will be presented Saturday, October 21 at 8PM and Sunday, October 22 at 2PM. Tickets are $55 to $90. Tickets may be purchased for Tango Legends online or by calling 212-220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan's premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
