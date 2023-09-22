Transition Medical Weight Loss Wins Gold for Best Weight Loss Center in New Hampshire
Salem, NH, September 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Transition Medical Weight Loss, a comprehensive medical weight loss program based in Salem, NH, has been awarded the Gold for the Best Weight Loss Center in the prestigious Best of 603 contest. Transition is honored to receive this recognition, which reflects its dedication to providing the highest quality of care and support to its patients. Since its inception in 2019, the program has empowered over 1,300 patients to shed more than 30,000 pounds, significantly enhancing their health and quality of life.
Dr. Azar Korbey, MD, the Medical Director of Transition Medical Weight Loss, said: “It's deeply fulfilling to see the vision I had for a genuinely transformative weight loss center become a reality. I spent years researching the right team, the right approach, and the right program. It's beyond gratifying to see it not only come to fruition but also change lives so profoundly."
Transition Medical Weight Loss offers a truly comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach that addresses all aspects of weight management from nutrition, exercise, medical aspects, lifestyle, and more. The program includes weekly visits with an extensive medical support team, body composition analysis, structured nutritional support with over 600 food options, supplements, custom fitness plans, on-site blood tests, weight loss medications, educational seminars, and more.
Joseph Zucchi, PA-C, CPT, Physician Assistant and Clinical Supervisor, said: “Transition's approach addresses every angle of weight management—nutrition, exercise, medical elements, lifestyle, and emotional well-being. This is not just about losing weight; it's about achieving a higher state of health.”
One of the key features of Transition Medical Weight Loss is its nutritional support. The program provides guidance, education, and teaching patients about the power of proper nutrition on their health and well-being. Transition’s Marketplace offers a diverse selection of over 600 specially curated fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable meals, snacks, and drinks, all designed to align with individual caloric and macronutrient goals.
Cheryl Francis, RD, LD, the Registered and Licensed Dietitian of Transition Medical Weight Loss, said: “We provide guidance, education, and teach patients about the power of proper nutrition on their health and well-being. We help them make healthy choices and lasting lifestyle changes so they can learn how to maintain their weight loss for the long-term.”
Amy Damphousse, BS, the Lead Marketplace Nutritionist of Transition Medical Weight Loss, said: “We cater to each person individually and adjust the nutrition based on their health and progress. We treat each person as an individual, not as a number. We get to know their stories, their challenges, and their goals. We are here to support them every step of the way.” Amy also creates recipes for patients that are easy to follow, delicious, and nutritious. She uses the food in the Marketplace as the base and comes up with creative and fun meal ideas.
Transition Medical Weight Loss also partnered with Rig A Tony’s Italian Restaurant in Windham, NH to create custom healthy & home-made meals such as Turkey Chili, Chicken Cacciatore, Chicken Fagioli, Italian Wedding Soup, and more which are delivered weekly.
Another key feature of Transition Medical Weight Loss is its use of weight loss medications. Prescription obesity medications (including GLP-1s such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro) are optional and can be prescribed to certain patients to help control hunger and cravings.
Joseph Zucchi, PA-C said: “Our biology can be a challenge in weight loss, amplifying cravings and decreasing the feeling of fullness when someone loses weight. New weight loss medications are an excellent tool to help counteract this, but their success is magnified when complemented by a comprehensive approach that intertwines nutrition, lifestyle, and exercise to ensure weight loss today and wellness for a lifetime.”
Transition Medical Weight Loss believes that weight loss is not just about the number on the scale; it’s about overall health improvement. The program’s patients frequently experience substantial gains in managing or eliminating health conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, sleep apnea, joint pain, fatty liver disease, and more.
Transition Medical Weight Loss provides a truly proven comprehensive solution for achieving not just weight loss but long-term health improvements. The program invites anyone who is interested in losing weight and improving their health to book a free no-obligation consultation online via its website, TransitionSalem.com, or via phone (603-685-0462).
