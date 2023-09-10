EquityProtect Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy
Reno, NV, September 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EquityProtect, a leading cyber security fintech company, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 certification after an extensive and rigorous audit of its internal controls and processes.
The SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a significant milestone for EquityProtect, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining the highest data security standards, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The certification was awarded after an independent evaluation by Marcum, LLP, a renowned audit and assurance services provider.
"We are proud to have attained SOC 2 Type 1 certification, which serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our client's sensitive data and maintaining the highest levels of trust and security," said Jim Adams, President at EquityProtect.
The rigorous audit process thoroughly examined EquityProtect's information security policies, infrastructure, and practices. This certification demonstrates EquityProtect's proactive data protection approach and ongoing dedication to industry best practices and regulatory requirements.
Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification exemplifies EquityProtect's commitment to transparency and accountability in handling customer data. Clients and partners can now have increased confidence in EquityProtect's ability to protect their information and ensure the confidentiality of sensitive data.
In addition to the SOC 2 Type 1 certification, EquityProtect invests in advanced security measures, employee training, and state-of-the-art technology to ensure its clients receive the highest protection against evolving cybersecurity threats.
"We sincerely thank our team members whose hard work and dedication made this certification possible. Our clients can be assured that their data is in safe hands as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence," added Jon Dovidio, VP of Sales at EquityProtect.
EquityProtect is revolutionizing the protection of real property interests with its cutting-edge technology that offers validated and legal property owner authorizations. This innovative solution caters to consumer and business professional use cases, transforming how we safeguard legal interests in real property.
About SOC 2 Type 1 Certification:
SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a widely recognized standard designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It verifies that an organization has established and maintained adequate internal controls for customer data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The certification demonstrates a company's commitment to data security and protecting its client's sensitive information.
About EquityProtect
EquityProtect is a leading cyber security fintech company specializing in validated and legal property owner authorizations. The company offers cutting-edge technology to protect legal interests in real property, benefiting consumers and real estate professionals. With its multi-factor protection and innovative solutions, EquityProtect is committed to safeguarding property rights and revolutionizing the real estate security landscape. For more information, visit https://www.equityprotect.com.
Contact
Jim Adams
888.213.2959
www.equityprotect.com
