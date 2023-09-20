Jones Publishing and Enterprises, LLC Releases New Book "Compassion Reporting" by Nia Jovan Andrews

"Compassion Reporting: Fostering Unity Through the iPar Method" challenges media's role in societal division. Journalist Nia Jovan Andrews introduces an innovative "iPar method" to counteract biases in journalism. This 128-page book advocates for compassion and a more empathetic approach to media. Available now at major retailers.