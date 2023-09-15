Arnaud Quercy Creations Announces Participation in "Abstract" Online Exhibition by Las Laguna Art Gallery
Arnaud Quercy Creations, the visionary artist behind the remarkable artwork "Murmurs of Solitude - The Enigma of the Teenager," is thrilled to reveal his participation in the highly-anticipated "Abstract" exhibition hosted by the prestigious Las Laguna Art Gallery.
Laguna Beach, CA, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arnaud Quercy Creations' latest work, "Murmurs of Solitude - The Enigma of the Teenager," is set to grace the virtual walls of Las Laguna Art Gallery from September 7 to September 29, 2023. This captivating artwork, measuring 21x30cm and created using oil pastels on paper, delves into the intricate world of teenagers and their ubiquitous AirPods. With elements of abstract expressionism and cubism, Arnaud Quercy Creations invites viewers to explore the enigma of youth in the digital age.
Renowned for his innovative approach to contemporary art, Arnaud Quercy Creations continually pushes boundaries and redefines artistic expression. His dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity has earned them a well-deserved place in this prestigious exhibition.
Art enthusiasts and collectors interested in experiencing this captivating exhibition can visit the virtual gallery at the following link:
https://www.artworkarchive.com/profile/laslagunaartgallery/embed/exhibition/2023-abstract-art/whispers-of-solitude-the-enigma-of-the-teenager?fbclid=IwAR3ogkMIfNcpLmhkbROBCgRXBLwO4Dfvj__F8NyLQG1kZlii5dd0r3qbX5g_aem_AYmsbqQTU9y-AOWBKVLF4-RZoamJ-st7xXQiSo6VUpWlzw4L5QXOeU-FaDT6ItD5wWA
For further information, high-resolution images, or interview requests, please contact Arnaud Quercy.
About Arnaud Quercy Creations:
Arnaud Quercy Creations is a visionary artist known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary art. Through innovative techniques and a deep exploration of abstract expressionism, cubism, and more, Arnaud Quercy Creations creates thought-provoking artworks that challenge conventional perceptions.
About Las Laguna Art Gallery:
Las Laguna Art Gallery is a prominent contemporary and fine art gallery located in Laguna Beach, dedicated to promoting and showcasing emerging and established artists, providing a platform for artistic expression and engagement.
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
