"The KOAN Method," by Jennifer Simpson to Launch September 2023 from Publish Your Purpose
Jennifer Lyn Simpson, PhD, CEO of Integrated Work and Founder of A Bolder Vision, announces her latest book, "The KOAN method: Breakthrough Leadership for a Divided World." Drawing from Zen Buddhism and modern research, it offers a fresh leadership model for a fragmented world, emphasizing Kind, Open, Adaptive Networks. Targeting leaders, educators, and policymakers, the book provides tools to face challenges and promote unity. Available now in select stores and online.
Hartford, CT, September 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Integrated Work CEO Jennifer Simpson will launch her third book, The KOAN Method: Breakthrough Leadership for a Divided World (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8887970592, 979-8887970608).
Integrated Work CEO and A Bolder Vision Founder, Dr. Jennifer Lyn Simpson, is excited to introduce her latest book, the KOAN method: Breakthrough Leadership for a Divided World. This seminal work confronts the inadequacies of traditional leadership and organizational models and advocates for a revolutionary approach rooted in both ancient wisdom and cutting-edge research.
Drawing inspiration from Zen Buddhism's KOAN—a mantra illustrating the limitations of logical reasoning—the book unfolds a transformative framework for establishing Kind, Open, Adaptive Networks. It serves as an insightful resource for understanding the dynamics of current global division and advocates for breakthrough solutions.
Dr. Simpson explains, "This isn't merely a book about confronting challenges. It's a guide to harnessing diverse perspectives and fostering genuine solutions to the seemingly unsolvable. At its heart, this work is about uniting humanity and reimagining our approach to leadership."
Targeted at business and non-profit leaders, educators, policymakers, and concerned citizens, the book is also invaluable to anyone yearning to bridge divides, find innovative solutions, or simply connect with those of differing viewpoints.
With over 30 years of experience spanning the private, public, corporate, and not-for-profit sectors, Dr. Simpson’s unique expertise and passion shine through. As a dedicated teacher in diverse fields, including communication, organizational culture, and leadership, she brings a depth of knowledge that enriches the book’s content.
The KOAN method promises to be an indispensable addition to any leadership library, offering readers the tools to not only face challenges but to transform them into opportunities for growth and collaboration.
Get your copy of The KOAN Method at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/the-koan-method/
Jennifer Lyn Simpson, PhD, serves as the CEO and Owner of Integrated Work and Founder of A Bolder Vision. Her vast career encompasses multifaceted roles across different sectors, with a core mission of fostering connection across divides. A passionate educator and Executive Coach, Dr. Simpson empowers individuals to amplify their impact by embracing their humanity. She is an alumnus of Syracuse University and the University of Colorado at Boulder.
You can learn more about Jennifer at her website at https://integratedwork.com/koanmethod/jennifer-simpson/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 7th, 2023, 318 pages, 5 1/2" x 8 1/2", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$26.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-059-2
$55.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-060-8
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-061-5
Integrated Work CEO and A Bolder Vision Founder, Dr. Jennifer Lyn Simpson, is excited to introduce her latest book, the KOAN method: Breakthrough Leadership for a Divided World. This seminal work confronts the inadequacies of traditional leadership and organizational models and advocates for a revolutionary approach rooted in both ancient wisdom and cutting-edge research.
Drawing inspiration from Zen Buddhism's KOAN—a mantra illustrating the limitations of logical reasoning—the book unfolds a transformative framework for establishing Kind, Open, Adaptive Networks. It serves as an insightful resource for understanding the dynamics of current global division and advocates for breakthrough solutions.
Dr. Simpson explains, "This isn't merely a book about confronting challenges. It's a guide to harnessing diverse perspectives and fostering genuine solutions to the seemingly unsolvable. At its heart, this work is about uniting humanity and reimagining our approach to leadership."
Targeted at business and non-profit leaders, educators, policymakers, and concerned citizens, the book is also invaluable to anyone yearning to bridge divides, find innovative solutions, or simply connect with those of differing viewpoints.
With over 30 years of experience spanning the private, public, corporate, and not-for-profit sectors, Dr. Simpson’s unique expertise and passion shine through. As a dedicated teacher in diverse fields, including communication, organizational culture, and leadership, she brings a depth of knowledge that enriches the book’s content.
The KOAN method promises to be an indispensable addition to any leadership library, offering readers the tools to not only face challenges but to transform them into opportunities for growth and collaboration.
Get your copy of The KOAN Method at your favorite place to buy books, now available here:
https://publishyourpurpose.com/books/the-koan-method/
Jennifer Lyn Simpson, PhD, serves as the CEO and Owner of Integrated Work and Founder of A Bolder Vision. Her vast career encompasses multifaceted roles across different sectors, with a core mission of fostering connection across divides. A passionate educator and Executive Coach, Dr. Simpson empowers individuals to amplify their impact by embracing their humanity. She is an alumnus of Syracuse University and the University of Colorado at Boulder.
You can learn more about Jennifer at her website at https://integratedwork.com/koanmethod/jennifer-simpson/.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: September 7th, 2023, 318 pages, 5 1/2" x 8 1/2", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$26.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-059-2
$55.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-060-8
$9.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-061-5
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories