"The KOAN Method," by Jennifer Simpson to Launch September 2023 from Publish Your Purpose

Jennifer Lyn Simpson, PhD, CEO of Integrated Work and Founder of A Bolder Vision, announces her latest book, "The KOAN method: Breakthrough Leadership for a Divided World." Drawing from Zen Buddhism and modern research, it offers a fresh leadership model for a fragmented world, emphasizing Kind, Open, Adaptive Networks. Targeting leaders, educators, and policymakers, the book provides tools to face challenges and promote unity. Available now in select stores and online.