"Reading Can Take You Anywhere" by Extreme Overflow Publishing Author David Carruthers Helps Children Become Great Leaders in New Children’s Book
Dacula, GA, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After publishing five empowering self-help books, certified life coach and motivational speaker David Carruthers extends his message of leadership to children in his new children’s book, “Reading Can Take You Anywhere.”
With vivid illustrations and an inspiring message, children will ignite their imaginations and cultivate a lifelong love for reading. After all, and in the words of the author,
“Readers become great leaders,” says author David Carruthers.
In this heartwarming children's book, "Reading Can Take Me Anywhere," David aims to inspire young minds with the magic of storytelling and the power of imagination.
The official date of release was Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 9:00 am on Amazon.
Extreme Overflow Publishing is a subsidiary of Extreme Overflow Enterprises, Inc., a full-service publishing company. Extreme Overflow Publishing is committed to the empowerment of story tellers and motivating professional achievement. In response to the growing market of self publishing authors, Extreme Overflow Publishing’s services include publishing, writing coaching, ghost writing, brand development and marketing.
Visit Extreme Overflow Publishing to get more information on events, workshops, publishing packages, and marketing services.
Contact
Yolanda Lewis
678-948-8357
www.extremeoverflow.com
