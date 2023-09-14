Author John P. Mullen’s New Book, "Toymaker's Intrigue," is a Thought-Provoking Tale That Explores What Could be Possible if Evidence of Other Dimensions Were Discovered
Recent release “Toymaker's Intrigue,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author John P. Mullen, is a riveting story that centers around various individuals searching for the ultimate discovery: worlds that exist beyond their own dimension. Using the incredibly rare seracrystal as proof that such dimensions exist, legends become fact as the search for the truth continues, no matter the risk.
Concord, NH, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John P. Mullen, who hails from the White Mountain State, New Hampshire, and currently resides with his wife and muse, Keyla, and their three incredible children, has completed his new book, “Toymaker's Intrigue”: a fascinating and captivating novel that follows the pursuits of a few who seek truths that lie about the possible worlds that lie beyond their physical realm.
Mullen begins his tale, “Hidden away from the abiding, Tiamoc Gindol wandered through a maze of melancholy. Self-righteous sentiments of unfairness and injustice swirled with those of humiliation and plunging confidence. The depressed young fellow sat within a cluttered room while the tavern patrons reveled beyond the closed door. A nearly empty tumbler of Old Tarchy gleamed in the candlelight. Hoping perhaps the elixir might mystically liberate him from these sinking emotions, Tiam found himself somewhat disappointed.
“...The summation of one bitter insult after another. Three years of diligent study, all for naught. Top of the class. Granted the highest honors of knowledge and privilege in all the Ultimarchy. Youngest to graduate in university history. All for a singular purpose to join the legendary Ganam Company. Within the mind’s eye, Tiam so vividly perceived himself as the prospector—understudy to the Man himself, Jeyson Ganam. But unfortunately, it hadn’t worked out quite the way he’d envisioned.
“Tiam recalled the giddiness he possessed standing in that line four years ago. Cold and shivering, he awaited his first assignment. Jeyson Ganam had made a mysterious discovery deep in the canyons of the north where the land disappeared beneath the ice. The Project, as it was known, had endured for six years at that time. Sponsored by the Ultimarch, Ondaron X, the matter was deemed a secret of great importance. Only Ganam’s closest and His Eminence understood the meaning of the endeavor. A trove of long-buried seracrystal? Maybe. A new half-world? Potentially. Something more? All these possibilities, Tiam had pondered as he inched toward destiny.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, John P. Mullen’s imaginative tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this epic journey to discover the ultimate truths of the universe, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Mullen weaves an unforgettable experience that’s sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this adjective work can purchase "Toymaker's Intrigue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
