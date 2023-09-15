Author Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II’s New Book "Heart of a Million Dollar Stroll" Presents an Eye-Opening Tale of How Those Who Take Up a Life of Crime Truly End Up
Recent release “Heart of a Million Dollar Stroll,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II, is a chilling story based on the author’s own experiences that offers a harrowing glimpse into the world of crime, and the lengths to which some are willing to go in order to attain their ultimate desires, no matter who pays the price along the way.
Memphis, TN, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II has completed his new book, “Heart of a Million Dollar Stroll”: a fascinating look at the devastating effects that a life of crime can have on a person, and the dangerous path that criminals are forced to walk in life.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the early age of eight, after being arrested and charged with his first felony as a juvenile, Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II was committed to a life of crime. As an adolescent, he served time in various residential institutions for juvenile delinquents until the age of seventeen, when he was charged as an adult for robbery with a firearm and was sentenced to ten years inside Florida State Prison. While in prison, determined to change the direction of his life, he began to redirect his energy; and as a result, he began to write and use his knowledge and experience as a guide to walk others through his life and allow them to see what he has so they don’t have to make the same mistakes and experiences that he has.
“When you are committed to a criminal life, subjected only to the laws of those who murder and prey on the possessions of another, there are no limitations to the means by which a dollar should be made,” writes Darrell. “‘Heart of a Million-Dollar Stroll’ gives you a glimpse into this life of crime as you lurk in the shadows with the leader of a gang of robbers and his quest to attain glory and the recognition required to attain riches and be feared by the streets. There are consequences that follow taking the life of a human being or anything that has been given to man by God. There are signs on every road that will provide an indication of the destination. Most roads allow an exit to escape what is ahead, but where will the dark road of this criminal life lead him before he reaches a dead end?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II’s mesmerizing tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they discover what truly happens to those who allow themselves to become consumed by crime, giving in to the tantalizing street life that offers so much, but always ends up taking even more.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Heart of a Million Dollar Stroll" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
