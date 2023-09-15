Author Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II’s New Book "Heart of a Million Dollar Stroll" Presents an Eye-Opening Tale of How Those Who Take Up a Life of Crime Truly End Up

Recent release “Heart of a Million Dollar Stroll,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Darrell Dwayne Bernard Mallard II, is a chilling story based on the author’s own experiences that offers a harrowing glimpse into the world of crime, and the lengths to which some are willing to go in order to attain their ultimate desires, no matter who pays the price along the way.