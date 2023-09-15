Author John Palermo’s New Book, "All Mobbed Up: Growing Up Mafia," is a Harrowing and Accurate Depiction of What Life Can be Like for Members of a Mafia Family

Recent release “All Mobbed Up: Growing Up Mafia,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Palermo, tells the true and gripping story of the author's life, from his formative years to how he was influenced by some of the most celebrated historical top organized-crime figures in America for over thirty years.