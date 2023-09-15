Author John Palermo’s New Book, "All Mobbed Up: Growing Up Mafia," is a Harrowing and Accurate Depiction of What Life Can be Like for Members of a Mafia Family
Recent release “All Mobbed Up: Growing Up Mafia,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Palermo, tells the true and gripping story of the author's life, from his formative years to how he was influenced by some of the most celebrated historical top organized-crime figures in America for over thirty years.
Ashland, OH, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Palermo has completed his new book, “All Mobbed Up: Growing Up Mafia”: a gripping journey through the author’s life that takes readers through some of the most corrupt courts, mob-controlled towns, and politicians throughout the nation.
“This story is my firsthand account of corruption in my own situations and what I have been told and seen,” writes Palermo. “I formed my own opinion of telling this story because most people think that gangsters’ lives are glamorous. It was once said that our family lived a life like the TV show, The Sopranos. It was far from it. Most Mafia families lived like their Mafia family members. They kept a low-profile life, nothing flashy. It was just like the gangster code of living in the shadows.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Palermo’s captivating tale reveals the honest reality of what life in a mafia family is like, with potential danger lurking around every corner, and corruption taking hold of trusted, public institutions. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Palermo weaves a dynamic and spellbinding narrative that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "All Mobbed Up: Growing Up Mafia" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
