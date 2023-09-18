Author Robert Monday’s New Book, "Goodbye Sober Day," is a Last Hurrah of a Rock Band in the Face of Y2K
Recent release “Goodbye Sober Day,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Monday, is the story of a band’s last trip that is cranked up to 11 and everything goes off the rails.
New York, NY, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Monday has completed his new book, “Goodbye Sober Day”: a thrilling book that places itself smack dab in the middle of the end of the 1990s, with the world ready for the turn of the century and the boom of change that it represents, an anarcho-punk band attempts to bring back their inspiration for music by rejecting reality and declaring a war on it all to gain the favor of the fabled muse.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Monday’s wild tale follows the band on their psychedelic odyssey, filled with perversion, misadventure, and dark comedy but fueled by sex, drugs, and rock and roll, they’re trying to crank it up to 11 and give new meaning to the term bad trip.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Goodbye Sober Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each Goodbye Sober Day produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All Goodbye Sober Days are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Monday’s wild tale follows the band on their psychedelic odyssey, filled with perversion, misadventure, and dark comedy but fueled by sex, drugs, and rock and roll, they’re trying to crank it up to 11 and give new meaning to the term bad trip.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Goodbye Sober Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each Goodbye Sober Day produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All Goodbye Sober Days are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories