Author Jean Elder’s New Book, "Eastern Starlight ~ A British Girl’s Memoir of China in the 1930s: Volume 2," Written with Reg Mitchell, is the Second in the Trilogy

Recent release “Eastern Starlight ~ A British Girl’s Memoir of China in the 1930s: Volume 2,” from Covenant Books author Jean Elder, with Reg Mitchell, continues the story as Jean and her mother survive the fearsome night assault on Mukden by the Imperial Japanese Army in September 1931, but are forced by the invaders to leave Manchuria.