Author Lynn Scott’s New Book, “Out Of The Shadow Of Death: A Sister’s Undying Love,” Shares the Author's Story of Healing After Her Brother's Execution
Recent release “Out Of The Shadow Of Death: A Sister’s Undying Love,” from Covenant Books author Lynn Scott, is a stirring look at how the author, after years of living with guilt and shame for having a brother on death row, came to grips with the fact that she and all family members of death row inmates are, indeed, victims as well and how society labels them guilty by association.
Sanford, NC, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Scott, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Sanford, North Carolina with her husband, Scotty, and their rescue dog Sophie, has completed her new book, “Out Of The Shadow Of Death: A Sister’s Undying Love”: a powerful story that follows the author as she grapples with the execution of her brother, and the ways in which family members suffer by association to their loved one’s crimes.
Originally from Toledo, Ohio, author Lynn Scott moved to South Florida with her parents in 1983 when she was seventeen. After meeting and marrying her husband, they packed up and moved with their children to North Carolina in 2000, where they now call home. Her love for making people happy along with her creativity and organizational skills has led her to various positions in the corporate world as an event planner. Wanting to branch out on her own, the author started a very successful wedding planning and design business with her daughter; and for ten years, they were one of the top planners in the Raleigh area. She now works part-time contracting out her planning services as well as doing in-home care for the elderly.
“Living for years in my brother’s shadow, I had no voice. Fear, shame, guilt, bitterness, and doubt held me back,” shares Lynn. “Although I knew God had never left my side, I tried to hide for fear of exposing myself to others. In the years since my brother’s death, I’ve had a few opportunities to speak with regard to what took place in Arkansas back in 2017.”
Lynn continues, “I was an advocate for Jack for years. It was a position I wanted to walk away from many times but chose to stay in because of the love I had for my big brother—the love that was only possible because it was Christ loving him through me. It was a position I took seriously and fought hard for all the way until Jack’s last breath. And although that position is over, Jack’s memory will live on in and through me as I hope to become a voice and an advocate for the current and future victims that the death penalty creates.
“I will forever be connected to the death penalty with those individuals who have had, have, or will have a loved one on death row. We are all on the same ride, and I want them to know they are not alone and that someone sees their pain and hears their cry for help. Together, we can weave our way through the twists and turns, knowing once the ride comes to an end, even though we still feel a bit shaky, we have someone by our side helping us through.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynn Scott’s new book is a thought-provoking and emotionally explosive journey that reveals how deeply one can be affected by the actions of their loved ones and how the death penalty creates more victims with each execution. Incredibly profound and deeply personal, Scott crafts an unforgettable and unique look into the execution system in America that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Out Of The Shadow Of Death: A Sister’s Undying Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
