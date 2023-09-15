Author Lynn Scott’s New Book, “Out Of The Shadow Of Death: A Sister’s Undying Love,” Shares the Author's Story of Healing After Her Brother's Execution

Recent release “Out Of The Shadow Of Death: A Sister’s Undying Love,” from Covenant Books author Lynn Scott, is a stirring look at how the author, after years of living with guilt and shame for having a brother on death row, came to grips with the fact that she and all family members of death row inmates are, indeed, victims as well and how society labels them guilty by association.