Author Diane Huddleston’s New Book, "Surviving Mother," is a Harrowing Memoir of the Abuse the Author and Her Siblings Faced at the Hands of Their Mother

Recent release “Surviving Mother,” from Page Publishing author Diane Huddleston, is a poignant autobiographical account of the author's childhood, and how growing up with a mother who has mental issues affected both her and her siblings. Through her writings, Huddleston explores how bipolar disorder leaves many people feeling inadequate or unworthy and the abuse suffered can last a lifetime.