Author Diane Huddleston’s New Book, "Surviving Mother," is a Harrowing Memoir of the Abuse the Author and Her Siblings Faced at the Hands of Their Mother
Recent release “Surviving Mother,” from Page Publishing author Diane Huddleston, is a poignant autobiographical account of the author's childhood, and how growing up with a mother who has mental issues affected both her and her siblings. Through her writings, Huddleston explores how bipolar disorder leaves many people feeling inadequate or unworthy and the abuse suffered can last a lifetime.
New York, NY, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane Huddleston, a retired teacher who spent most of her career teaching high school English, has completed her new book, “Surviving Mother”: a profound memoir that follows the path of a woman who reveals the secrets an abused child must keep, the struggle that comes with finding herself, the battle of finding self-worth, and the difficulty of accepting kindness from others.
After her parents divorced when she was ten years old, author Diane Huddleston moved with her mother and siblings to Texas, where she has lived ever since. Throughout her early adult life, Diane was an executive assistant until the age of thirty-seven when she decided to go to college to fulfill her lifelong passion to teach. Graduating at the top of her class in three years from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in English, Diane began teaching at the high school level, during which time she received her master’s degree in literature. Now retired from teaching, the author spends most of her days with her family and filling her time with writing.
“Growing up, I think my sister felt a responsibility to her younger siblings,” shares Huddleston. “While the rest of us would cower when Mother was in one of her moods, she would not. She would stand up to Mother and tell her she was being unfair. So many times I wanted her to just shut up and hide with the rest of us. That was the only safe thing to do. Maybe it was our fault. Maybe if we stood up as a unit, we could have gotten her to stop. Instead, the rest of us hid from Mother in fear and wished our sister would join us.
“My mother was never diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but I, as an adult, suspected this was the problem. Mother could go into such rages at a moment’s notice. As a child, we never knew which mother we were going to get when she came home. If she had a good day, we would have a good day, and she could be fun to be around. If she had a bad day or was tired, life was not good for us.”
Huddleston continues, “So while this is my story, it is also my sister’s story. As I said, I cannot give you every detail of her encounters with Mother. I can tell you what I saw. While she truly did suffer more than the rest of us, you will have to transfer my story onto hers and turn it up a notch.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Huddleston’s stirring tale is a powerful true story that reveals how, even after escaping, the emotional scars of her mother’s abuse will remain for the majority of the author's life. Through sharing her story, Huddleston aims to connect with readers who have faced similar trauma in their lives, and help them discover that they are not alone, and that there is, indeed, a path to healing and acceptance if one is willing to put the work in.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Surviving Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
