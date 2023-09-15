Author Ecaterina Barnutz’s New Book, "The Orphan Duck," is a Charming Tale About a Duck Who is Left Orphaned by Her Family and Learns Valuable Life Lessons
Recent release “The Orphan Duck,” from Page Publishing author Ecaterina Barnutz, is the story of a scared and lonely orphan duck left by her poor family at the doorstep of a fierce, lonely, but friendly eagle.
Rolling Meadows, IL, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ecaterina Barnutz, who was born in Romania and has lived almost all of her life in Illinois, has completed her new book, “The Orphan Duck”: an interesting children’s story that follows a duck who was left behind. Mighty eagle Ben and his friend Big Feet the Hawk adopt the fragile baby duck, and their lives change forever as the baby duck Steel learns how to become strong and fearless against life’s challenges. Through amazing and powerful experiences, their story teaches readers a lesson—the secret they find in the story.
Barnutz writes, “Once upon a time, there was a grumpy old eagle named Ben who started to lose his feathers and eyesight. He lived high in the mountains on a large tree surrounded by a dense forest. Although many animals lived in the woods, they all feared the eagle and stayed far away from his tree. When he was young, Ben was a giant eagle famous for his size, strength, speed, and short temper.”
She continues, “One night, there was a terrible storm. The storm was so strong that the lightning could be seen and heard from many miles away, with such heavy rain that even the tightly shut shutters clattered with noise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ecaterina Barnutz’s memorable tale has an important lesson for readers.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Orphan Duck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
