Author Ecaterina Barnutz’s New Book, "The Orphan Duck," is a Charming Tale About a Duck Who is Left Orphaned by Her Family and Learns Valuable Life Lessons

Recent release “The Orphan Duck,” from Page Publishing author Ecaterina Barnutz, is the story of a scared and lonely orphan duck left by her poor family at the doorstep of a fierce, lonely, but friendly eagle.