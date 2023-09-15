Author Randolph Howell’s New Book, "Bree," Tells the Captivating Story of One Planet's Struggle for Survival and Freedom Against a Group of Intergalactic Colonizers

Recent release “Bree,” from Page Publishing author Randolph Howell, centers around the fate of Bree, a planet who has chosen self-isolation and cut off all ties to other planets in order to remain peaceful and exist without outside interference. But when they are finally contacted by other humans, Bree's way of life is suddenly threatened as they quickly become a target for colonization.