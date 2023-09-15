Author Randolph Howell’s New Book, "Bree," Tells the Captivating Story of One Planet's Struggle for Survival and Freedom Against a Group of Intergalactic Colonizers
Recent release “Bree,” from Page Publishing author Randolph Howell, centers around the fate of Bree, a planet who has chosen self-isolation and cut off all ties to other planets in order to remain peaceful and exist without outside interference. But when they are finally contacted by other humans, Bree's way of life is suddenly threatened as they quickly become a target for colonization.
Nahunta, GA, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Randolph Howell, a short story writer since college who currently resides in Georgia, has completed his new book, “Bree”: a compelling science fiction novel that centers around the ongoing battle to colonize a formerly isolated and self-sufficient planet that’s willing to do whatever it takes to return to their old ways.
“‘Star Trek,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Galaxia.’ These heroic tales took us far and away to those centuries ahead,” writes Howell. “Now see what crises are yet to shape humanity beyond those beginnings. A single isolated pocket of humanity on ‘Bree’ has its own modest destiny but challenges uncounted centuries of war and rumors of war. Galaxy empires fighting and destroying any opposition to conquest.
“One planet. Isolated. Self-sufficient. Peaceful. ‘Bree’ becomes the center of resistance against the multi-galactic conqueror of all time. Life versus total destruction.
“Which will win?”
Published by Page Publishing, Randolph Howell’s epic tale is an unforgettable and spellbinding ride that will take readers on an imaginative journey as they follow along on the Breean’s fight for survival and autonomy against the dangerous colonizers that wish to destroy their peace and way of life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Howell weaves a unique, character-driven novel brimming with incredible world building that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Bree” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
