Pam Meyer & Lee Anna Maestas’s Book, "My Feeling Friend," Centers Around a Little Girl Who Struggles with Big Emotions and Must Find a Way to Understand and Control Them
Rio Rancho, NM, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Pam Meyer, a Licensed Professional Counselor, and Lee Anna Maestas, an early childhood educator, have completed their most recent book, “My Feeling Friend”: a charming story of a little girl who, with the help of her parents, discover new methods to help her control her emotions and feelings that oftentimes take control of her.
“‘My Feeling Friend’ is a book about a young girl who has BIG emotions and struggles to find healthy coping strategies,” writes Meyer and Maestas. “Daisy Mae explains how it feels when she has BIG emotions and is out of control. Her parents get her a Feeling Friend aromatherapy sensory tool and together teach her some healthy strategies for navigating her BIG emotions.
“Daisy Mae shares how her brain and body feel when she experiences the power of aromatherapy through pure essential oils for the first time. Daisy Mae learns that it is okay to have BIG emotions but that she needs to learn healthy ways of dealing with them. She also learns how different breathing strategies and visualization can help her stay in control of her BIG emotions.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pam Meyer and Lee Anna Maestas’s book shares insightful knowledge into how aromatherapy and other sensory tools can be useful strategies in helping to overcome powerful emotions that young readers might struggle to control. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Meyer and Maestas’s tale to life, “My Feeling Friend” is the perfect resource for parents and guardians alike to help guide young readers on their journey to master their big emotions through various means.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Feeling Friend” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
