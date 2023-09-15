Rebecca Whelan’s New Book, "Transformational Habits," Explores Habits One Can Incorporate Into Their Daily Routine to Make Impactful Changes to One's Overall Health
Schenectady, NY, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rebecca Whelan has completed her most recent book, “Transformational Habits: 9 Habits That Will Completely Change How You Look, Feel, and Think Every Day”: a powerful guide to help readers adopt healthy practices and routines in order to improve their physical and emotional well-being.
After being introduced to yoga by her mother as a child, author Rebecca Whelan developed a lifelong passion for health and fitness. However, it was later in life when she finally began to truly understand yoga’s power. Wanting to expand her yoga practice, Whelan obtained her two-hundred-hour yoga teaching certification in 2013, which was only the beginning of her journey into the health and fitness world. Currently, the author is a personal trainer and group fitness instructor along with owning her own business, Vitality Transformations, which provides her clients and community with resources and education to help them continue to transform and live their best life.
“This book will help you completely transform the way you look, feel, and even think each day,” writes Whelan. “By developing the habits in this book, you will be able to increase your energy, limit your aches and pains, achieve better health, and help improve the way your body looks and performs.
“I have been in the fitness industry for many years as a group exercise instructor and personal trainer. I have spent many years reading, researching, and discovering ways to transform my body and help the clients I work with. There are millions of excellent self-help books out there that address these areas. The goal of this book is to provide you with some of the knowledge I have obtained and the strategies that I have found to be most effective. This book will provide you with a simple guide on how to implement these strategies in a way that will greatly improve your chance of success.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rebecca Whelan’s book provides readers with weekly habits to incorporate into one’s life, presenting a new habit with every chapter to focus on ways to make small, manageable changes to one’s daily routine.
Drawn from the author’s own experiences and proven practices that have helped improve her own health, “Transformational Habits” is designed to be an interactive guide or workbook that will help readers greatly improve one’s chances of success and motivation on their path towards improving their health by taking an active role in the process.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Transformational Habits: 9 Habits That Will Completely Change How You Look, Feel, and Think Every Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
