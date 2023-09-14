Bryan Strain’s New Book, “Elery Is Not Himself,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Little Elf Who Wants to Change Himself But Eventually Learns to Love the Person He is
Mount Pleasant, UT, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bryan Strain, who was born and raised in the Southern San Joaquin Valley of California, has completed his most recent book, “Elery Is Not Himself”: a charming story of a young elf who longs to fly like his new friend, but soon discovers the importance of being true to oneself, and his very important role as an elf.
Growing up, stories were always a large part of author Bryan Strain’s childhood. His mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother all loved reading and telling stories, which became a regular occurrence and instilled in him a love for the power of stories. Now with a family of his own, Bryan was inspired to write his own set of stories for his children and others.
“Elery, a woodland elf, wishes he could be like his friend, Sammy,” writes Strain. “He thinks Sammy’s ability to fly makes him better and more important than a woodland elf. With the help of a wise friend, Elery discovers that you will never be more happy than when you are being yourself.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bryan Strain’s book is inspired by a tradition from the author’s childhood, in which Elery, a tooth fairy character developed by his mother, would write letters to Bryan and teach lessons with every tooth he lost. After reworking the character to bring him back to life, Strain now shares Elery’s journey to continue teaching lessons and inspiring readers to be themselves through this magnificent and delightful story for all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Elery Is Not Himself” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
