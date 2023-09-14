Misha Smith’s New Book, “BROKEN THOUGHTS,” is an Assortment of Poems to Help Readers Reflect Upon Their Mental Health and Understand They Are Not Alone in Their Struggles
Jasper, TX, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Misha Smith, who has been writing since she was twelve years old and is currently pursuing a degree in teaching, has completed her most recent book, “BROKEN THOUGHTS”: a powerful and deeply emotional collection of poems and ruminations designed to bring comfort and strength to readers who are facing struggles with their own lives and are unsure of where to turn.
“Mental health has always been a big part of my life and others who have mental health,” writes Smith. “I wrote these poems not just to help me but to help other people who have been going through the same things I have gone through. Mental health can be considering many different things whatever and whoever you are. You are not alone.”
Smith continues, “These are things that we keep to ourselves because we have not found that answer or that person to help us or that something to help us. So we have all things and questions.
“Hope these poems can help feel that pain in the broken heart that forms your broken thoughts.”
Published by Fulton Books, Misha Smith’s book is a compelling and enlightening series that will help readers discover the necessary steps and resources to overcome the trials and challenges that mental illness can present, and how to take back one’s life from the edge no matter what obstacles lay ahead.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “BROKEN THOUGHTS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
