T. R. Palechek’s New Book, "Daughters of Light: Book One of the Illuminum Trilogy," Follows a Young Woman Whose World Begins to Slip as She Searches for the Truth
New York, NY, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author T. R. Palechek, who grew up in the southwest United States where she coveted her summer vacations to the Pacific Ocean, curling up on the beach with a good book, has completed her most recent book, “Daughters of Light: Book One of the Illumium Triology”: a gripping and powerful tale that follows a young woman whose entire life and her very own reality are brought into question after a series of odd occurrences wake her up from the lies that she’s fed into for years.
“Ruth Langford is sure of three things,” writes Palechek. “First, that angels and demons walk the streets of Earth, masquerading themselves as humans and calling themselves Celestials. Second, that the last five years of her life were a blissful dream her mind made up while locked in a coma. And third, that everything else she thought she knew was a lie.
“As the financial crash of the 1930s looms over her beloved San Francisco city, a rich husband and the birth of a promising career as a ballet dancer should be all she needs. But Ruth can’t shake the feeling that something is not quite right with the world around her. Her search for answers reveals truths she’d rather not know. It’s only a matter of time before she must confront the darkness of the world around her—and within herself.”
Published by Fulton Books, T. R. Palechek’s book is a thought-provoking and captivating novel that will challenge readers with each turn of the page, as they follow along on Ruth’s journey of self-discovery to find the ultimate truth. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Palechek weaves an unforgettable experience that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, ready for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Daughters of Light: Book One of the Illuminum Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
