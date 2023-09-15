Thom Majka’s New Book, "Lindsay Smiles," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Girl Whose Family Moves to a New Town, Where New Adventures, a New School & Friends Await Her
Medina, OH, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thom Majka, a graduate of the University of Colorado, School of Journalism, has completed his most recent book, “Lindsay Smiles”: a charming story of a loving family as they move back to their hometown and try to navigate their new lives while adapting to their new community.
For the past forty-five years, Thom Majka has enjoyed a successful business career. The author’s daughter Lindsay, who was born with Down syndrome, passed away due to a heart defect thirty-five years ago, and that was a tipping point in his life. His thoughts on how Lindsay’s life would have been was the inspiration for “Lindsay Smiles.” The author always believes that despite the limitations they may face, children with Down syndrome have a special love for life.
“‘Lindsay Smiles’ is a story about the Smiles family moving back to the town where the whole family was born, with Mr. Smiles starting a new job and Lindsay Smiles starting a new school,” writes Majka.
“Lindsay, who was born with Down syndrome, is now a fourth grader at Hope Elementary. The sadness of saying goodbye to her friends is being replaced with the excitement of her new house, new friends, and new school.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thom Majka’s book is a beautiful tale that is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages, with its colorful and vibrant artwork, as well as its valuable life lessons that are sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion. Those who purchase “Lindsay Smiles” will also be delighted that a portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Lindsay Smiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories