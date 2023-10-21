Wild Horse Photographer Maria Marriott Earns Honorable Mention at Prix De La Photographie Paris for Her Captivating Spotlight on America's Mustangs
Maria Marriott’s photographic artworks captures iconic Western figures in the vast American wilderness evoking powerful emotional responses from viewers.
Roseville, CA, October 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brazilian photographer Maria Marriott, has once again proven her mettle as a luminary in the world of wild horse photography. With her lens as her wand, Marriott has conjured captivating chronicles of America's majestic mustangs, earning herself an Honorable Mention at the prestigious Prix De La Photographie Paris (PX3) Awards.
Marriott embarked on her photographic odyssey after attaining her degree in Photojournalism in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her journey continued at the esteemed New York Institute of Photography, where her artistry was honed to perfection. Marriott's work is nothing short of a visual symphony, a testament to her ability to orchestrate the unbridled spirit of America's wild horses through the medium of photography.
Marriott's portfolio exudes an intimate, minimalistic style that embraces the wild mustangs' essence. Her use of light and movement serves as her artistic brushstroke, crafting breathtaking masterpieces that evoke profound emotions and inspire awe. These evocative compositions have garnered worldwide recognition for their emotional impact and the intimate portrayal of these iconic equine creatures.
Maria Marriott's dedication transcends the realm of art; it is a commitment to conservation and advocacy. Through her fine art photography, she aims to shine a spotlight on the myriad challenges faced by wild mustangs and to amplify the voices of organizations dedicated to their preservation.
In response to her honorable mention at PX3, Maria Marriott herself shared her thoughts, saying, "Every photograph is a piece of my heart, a testament to the wild and free spirit of America's mustangs. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, as it serves as a reminder that together, through art and advocacy, we can protect and preserve these magnificent beings."
As Maria Marriott continues her journey through the lens, we can anticipate more spellbinding tales of America's mustangs and an even greater impact on their conservation efforts. Her passion and vision are an inspiration to all who are fortunate enough to witness her artistry.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information about Marriott's work and her advocacy for America's wild mustangs, her contact information is below.
About Maria Marriott
Maria Marriott is an internationally award-winning photographer knows for her compelling portrayal of America's wild mustangs. With a background in Photojournalism from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and further refinement of her skills at the New York Institute of Photography, Maria's work has earned the viewers’ respect for its emotional impact and intimate portrayal of these iconic creatures. Through her fine art photography, Marriott advocates for the conservation of wild mustangs and supports various non-profit organizations dedicated to their welfare.
Contact Details
Email: gallery@mariamarriott.com
Phone: (916) 606-0349
Website: https://www.mariamarriott.com/
