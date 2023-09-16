Mooncakes & Special Beer Releases Highlight Lucky Envelope’s Mid-Autumn Celebration
Seattle, WA, September 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate the traditional Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes and special beer releases on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th from Noon-10PM at their tasting room in Ballard.
Next to Lunar New Year, Mid- Autumn festival is the second most important holiday in Chinese culture. Traditionally, Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar. The celebration derives from a 3,000-year-old custom of worshipping the moon to thank it for the harvest. Traditions include gathering with family, enjoying a dinner together, and appreciating the brightness of the moon with mooncakes and lanterns.
This year, Lucky Envelope is brewing two beers inspired by Asian desserts. “Almond tofu is a dessert I remember eating at family gatherings growing up,” said Co-Founder & Brewmaster, Barry Chan. “To make a dessert-themed beer a little more exciting I thought pandan leaves would build on the almond flavor to add a uniquely sweet and grassy-vanilla note to the beer.” Barry finds inspiration for Lucky Envelope beers from all kinds of places. “As for the Halo Halo sour, I’ve been looking for more ways to introduce ube into a beer without being overly gimmicky. My youngest kiddo came across a PBS web series Jelly, Ben & Pogo which shares stories and traditions centered around a Filipino family. One of the related games is called Super Duper Halo-Halo which gave me the inspiration to make a beer with ube, coconut, and mango.” Local Asian artist Jiemei Lin designed the beautiful can labels for these special brews which will be available on draft and to-go.
Leading up to the celebration, Mid-Autumn Festival glassware and mooncakes will be available for pre-sale via the Lucky Envelope Brewing online store. This year’s merchandise is especially exciting as it features the work of local Asian artist, Monyee Chau. Glassware, t-shirts, and hoodies with their design will be for sale the day of the festival, as well. Those first to arrive for the celebration each day will be given lucky red envelopes with special coupons inside.
