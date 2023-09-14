Jacqueline Drunasky’s Newly Released "Fighting For Their Lives" is a Compelling Family Drama That Explores Generational Trauma and Healing
“Fighting For Their Lives,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Drunasky, is a potent tale of family, faith, and overcoming deep pains as a mother and daughter fight to find peace and reclaim their family connection.
Belleville, WI, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Fighting For Their Lives”: a touching story of heartbreak and healing. “Fighting For Their Lives” is the creation of published author Jacqueline Drunasky, a native of rural Wisconsin.
Drunasky shares, “'Fighting for Their Lives' is a fictional story about a couple. Upon learning they were told they can’t have children, they prayed for a miracle. Though their prayers were answered, tragedy struck when Caroline began hemorrhaging during her seventh month of pregnancy, resulting in premature labor. The moment Kristen was born she has to fight for her life. Months later, Kristen started thriving. Her parents gave thanks for their wonderful miracle. Five years passed, and tragedy struck again when Jeff got called into work and was killed by a drunken driver. Caroline and Kristen’s lives went into a tailspin, and their once seemingly normal family turned dysfunctional as Caroline succumbed to depression and alcohol addiction. Kristen grew up an angry, neglected child who was in her teens. A person from the past will walk back into their lives and will help them. Will Caroline and Kristen find the happiness they needed and were looking for?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Drunasky’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers experience a fictional account of a very real circumstance for many.
Consumers can purchase “Fighting For Their Lives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fighting For Their Lives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
