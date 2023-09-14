Matthew Lee’s Newly Released "Once Upon a Time" is a Poignant Reflection on Life, Love, and Faith with a Thoughtful Comparison to Familiar Biblical Themes
“Once Upon a Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Lee, is a touching testimony to key experiences that seemed so ordinary and unsuspecting at the time but in hindsight were key to personal and spiritual growth.
San Diego, CA, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Once Upon a Time”: a thought-provoking and reflective spiritual biography. “Once Upon a Time” is the creation of published author Matthew Lee, an avid reader and writer who grew up in San Diego, California. He studied mathematics at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he received a commission as a naval officer.
Lee shares, “I wrote a book about moments. I titled it Once Upon A Time mainly because in remembering the moments I was writing about, I was reimagining life as a dream. It is not about a made-up fantasy I wished to live, but about a very real one that I saw as a dream, as a 'once upon a time,' seeing its 'happily ever after.' It is not about heaven but about earth, about everything glorious and heavenly from this earth I live in. It is about sins and dirt. It is about a dirty life made by a sinless God. It is not about Jesus. This book is not about Jesus’s life, but about the creation he made. It is not about where Jesus went but about the trail he left, not about what he said but about how the storms listened to it. It is not about what Jesus could have looked like, but about the stares he received. It is not about how he matured men, but about how he made children of them. It is about how he made Sarah laugh and David cry and Thomas doubt and Mary notice. This book is about these rather ordinary moments making up a most beautiful dream.
“And what a shame it would be to miss even a single one of them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Lee’s new book will captivate readers from the start as a unique and engrossing reading experience unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon a Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon a Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lee shares, “I wrote a book about moments. I titled it Once Upon A Time mainly because in remembering the moments I was writing about, I was reimagining life as a dream. It is not about a made-up fantasy I wished to live, but about a very real one that I saw as a dream, as a 'once upon a time,' seeing its 'happily ever after.' It is not about heaven but about earth, about everything glorious and heavenly from this earth I live in. It is about sins and dirt. It is about a dirty life made by a sinless God. It is not about Jesus. This book is not about Jesus’s life, but about the creation he made. It is not about where Jesus went but about the trail he left, not about what he said but about how the storms listened to it. It is not about what Jesus could have looked like, but about the stares he received. It is not about how he matured men, but about how he made children of them. It is about how he made Sarah laugh and David cry and Thomas doubt and Mary notice. This book is about these rather ordinary moments making up a most beautiful dream.
“And what a shame it would be to miss even a single one of them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Lee’s new book will captivate readers from the start as a unique and engrossing reading experience unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon a Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon a Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories