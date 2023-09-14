Janessa Stewart’s Newly Released "Praise & Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage" is a Comforting Resource for Anyone Navigating a Complex Loss
“Praise & Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janessa Stewart, is a heartfelt shoulder to lean on that offers perspective and comfort while working through the grief of losing a longed-for child.
Longview, TX, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Praise & Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage”: a compassionate resource for spiritual comfort. “Praise & Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage” is the creation of published author Janessa Stewart, a wife to her high school sweetheart and mother to three children. She is passionate about her career as a school-based speech-language pathologist and loves making a difference in the lives of many children and families in her community.
Stewart shares, “If you are holding this book in your hands, hoping and praying that somehow it helps you through this extremely difficult time in your life, let me first and foremost express my sincere condolences to you on the loss of your precious little one. I know all too well the depths of this pain, and I too, pray that through this book, the Holy Spirit will lift you up, hold you, and comfort you during this time.
“Praise and Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage was written to offer hope and encouragement as you go through this season. In this fourteen-day devotional, I share about my own journey of experiencing firsthand just how painful it is to walk through miscarriage. I truly hope the pages of this book will help you to know that you are not alone and that Jesus is there to hold you and carry you through this time if you will allow Him to.
“Will this devotional magically make your pain disappear? No way. Nothing I do or say can change your circumstances, but I know the One who can.
“As you go through this journey, remember that with God, we can have joy even in the midst of our deepest sorrow. He brings healing to our brokenness, beauty into our circumstances, and hope in our desperation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janessa Stewart’s new book is an emotionally charged opportunity for finding strength and comfort in God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Praise & Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Praise & Prayer: A Devotional for Miscarriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
