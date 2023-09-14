Debrah Gish’s Newly Released "Love’s Healing Power" is a Powerful Story of Love and Renewal Following a Shocking Loss
“Love’s Healing Power,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debrah Gish, is a compelling contemporary romance that brings readers a touching tale of young love that leads to a challenging test of faith.
Slaughters, KY, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Love’s Healing Power”: a thoughtful and enjoyable look into a love that would change everything. “Love’s Healing Power” is the creation of published author Debrah Gish, a retired schoolteacher but stays involved in homeschooling as well as her writing. She is active in her church where her husband is a pastor. Debrah and her husband are parents to one son and two marvelous grandchildren. She lives in rural Western Kentucky with her husband, Bob. Two spoiled canines, Tugger and Farley, and a recent addition to the household, a sassy cat by the name of Pearl.
Gish shares, “Growing up in an orphanage from the age of five, Elizabeth had no living relatives that she was aware of. Even in her dire circumstances, she never really felt alone. There was one constant in her life in the form of a young, orphaned boy by the name of Paul Trent. Beth and Paul were great friends from the first time they met. As they grew older, their friendship deepened and turned into love and then marriage. Beth was extremely happy and thankful for the life she had with Paul, but sometimes, life can take a cruel turn. On a snowy Valentine’s Day, Paul was quickly taken from her. Her world, along with her hopes and dreams, crumbled before her. Could she journey on alone, or did she even want to? Was there any healing to be had for her broken dreams? Only God could send healing of this sort, but was Beth ever going to be able to find it? If healing even came her way, would she recognize it? Would she be open to following her heart, or was her heart irreparably broken?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debrah Gish’s new book delivers the same energy and captivating narration that readers have come to know and love.
Consumers can purchase “Love’s Healing Power” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love’s Healing Power,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
