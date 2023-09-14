Christe Dailey-Arceneaux’s Newly Released “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” is an Engaging Story of an Average Family in the Midst of a Powerful Test of Faith
“LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christe Dailey-Arceneaux, is a thought-provoking story of family, faith, and unexpected lessons that will have readers riveted and considering how God works amongst our lives.
Rayne, LA, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?”: a powerful reminder of the ways in which God challenges us to find growth and firmer roots in our faith. “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” is the creation of published author Christe Dailey-Arceneaux, a dedicated wife, mother of ten, and grandmother to nine who has been a Louisiana licensed real estate broker of Christe Dailey Realty, LLC since 2002. While still an active realtor, Christe embarked on a side career in radio. Since 2010, Christe has enjoyed a weekly radio show where she not only gets to interact with her listeners but also uses the radio as another means of advertising for her real estate properties.
Dailey-Arceneaux shares, “Love Thy Neighbor? is not only the second greatest commandment given to us by Jesus in the Book of Matthew, but it is also a great rule to live by, especially when you don’t realize exactly who strangers may turn out to be. God is constantly testing our faith through situations as well as the people who cross our paths.
“There are no coincidences with God; He knows what He is doing. He also taught us through the Beatitudes that whatever we do (good or bad) to the least of our brothers, we do to Him. God comes to us in our lives in spirit, in situations, in prayer, and sometimes in angels.
“This book focuses on an ordinary family that experiences love, tragedy, disappointment, humor, anguish, and faith through an extraordinary gift of an encounter with Him in disguise. Phillip and CeCe Richards were high school sweethearts that have been married for many years, but now a strange encounter threatens their relationship with each other and with God. Tragedy follows with despair, which puts them at a crossroads with some major choices to make. God is forgiveness, God is life, God is real, and God is love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christe Dailey-Arceneaux’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable message of faith and connection.
Consumers can purchase “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
