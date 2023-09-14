Christe Dailey-Arceneaux’s Newly Released “LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” is an Engaging Story of an Average Family in the Midst of a Powerful Test of Faith

“LOVE THY NEIGHBOR?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christe Dailey-Arceneaux, is a thought-provoking story of family, faith, and unexpected lessons that will have readers riveted and considering how God works amongst our lives.