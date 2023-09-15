Kambeya Wa Kambeya’s Newly Released “The Family of God: Strengthening the Family from the Word of God” is a Helpful Message of Encouragement
“The Family of God: Strengthening the Family from the Word of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kambeya Wa Kambeya, is a helpful resource for personal and group reflection on the factors challenging the modern family.
Covington, GA, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Family of God: Strengthening the Family from the Word of God”: an empowering discussion of key scripture and societal pressures. “The Family of God: Strengthening the Family from the Word of God” is the creation of published author Kambeya Wa Kambeya.
Kambeya shares, “In his original design, God made mankind in his image, after his likeness. He purposed for mankind to be and to live as his image on the earth where he placed us. But man’s failures and disobedience to God’s ordinances brought sin into the world and much chaos into the family.
“The family is under siege today more than ever before. Various winds are attacking, while many others are trying to help, yet only few, if any, turn wholeheartedly towards the mastermind and creator of the family for answers.
“The Family of God is an effort to highlight the building blocks issued out of scriptures, which God has provided as blueprint, as well as remedy, for the family in crisis. It is a thorough yet not exhaustive examination of scriptures to encourage every family to turn to God and to trust him as the author and finisher of our life’s journey, the one who is able to keep us from falling, and who gives us the victory.
“You may use this book as a resource for personal or small group study and family devotion to dive deeper in your study of the word of God. May you find strength and encouragement for you and for your family. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kambeya Wa Kambeya’s new book will encourage readers in the pursuit of maintaining a strong foundation for familial success.
Consumers can purchase “The Family of God: Strengthening the Family from the Word of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Family of God: Strengthening the Family from the Word of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
