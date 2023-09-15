Kim Timmington’s Newly Released "A Bunny’s Best Birthday!" is a Delightful Juvenile Fiction That Celebrates the Fun of a Birthday with Loved Ones
“A Bunny’s Best Birthday!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Timmington, is a lighthearted reading experience that will delight young imaginations as it imparts an important message about what truly makes a birthday wonderful.
Royal Oak, MI, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Bunny’s Best Birthday!”: a charming and lyrical reading experience. “A Bunny’s Best Birthday!” is the creation of published author Kim Timmington.
Timmington shares, “In this rhyming picture book, Rue’s family helps her think of plans for her special day. After they brainstorm fun activities, Rue discovers what will make her birthday the best. Children of all ages will enjoy this fun and heartwarming book!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Timmington’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Sherry and Eric Lee.
Consumers can purchase “A Bunny’s Best Birthday!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bunny’s Best Birthday!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
