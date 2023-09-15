Joanne Wiess’s Newly Released “Journey into the Harmony: The Adventures of Spirit Girl” is an Exciting Tale of Supernatural Discoveries
“Journey into the Harmony: The Adventures of Spirit Girl,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Wiess, is a delightfully imaginative narrative that will open the mind and stimulate the spirit.
East Norriton, PA, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Journey into the Harmony: The Adventures of Spirit Girl”: a carefully detailed journey of faith, friendship, and unexpected lessons. “Journey into the Harmony: The Adventures of Spirit Girl” is the creation of published author Joanne Wiess.
Wiess shares, “Spirit Girl is on a quest, navigating the labyrinth of daily life while simultaneously discovering the deep truth of her existence.
“She resides in a magical cabin that cares for her needs and invites companions to impart valuable experiences!
“Join the adventure as it unfolds, and welcome to the magic!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Wiess’s new book will delight the imagination as readers find themselves immersed in a compelling quest.
Consumers can purchase “Journey into the Harmony: The Adventures of Spirit Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey into the Harmony: The Adventures of Spirit Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
