Charles T. Hall’s Newly Released "Boomer the Wonder Dog: Alpha Dog and Freedom" is a Sweet Story of a Beloved Dog with Big Lessons to Offer
“Boomer the Wonder Dog: Alpha Dog and Freedom,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles T. Hall, is a charming fresh narrative that brings young readers layers of important lessons of life and faith in an easy-to-understand format for readers of all ages.
Baton Rouge, LA, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Boomer the Wonder Dog: Alpha Dog and Freedom”: a delightful story of boundaries, blessings, and love. “Boomer the Wonder Dog: Alpha Dog and Freedom” is the creation of published author Charles T. Hall.
Hall shares, “The Boomer the Wonder Dog children’s book series is an effort to promote biblical principles and truths in a narrative form using stories about a real dog and his family. All of the stories are actual circumstances that have been modified to meet the criteria. Boomer was a 110-pound Black Labrador Retriever that grew up in South Louisiana and lived to be 12 years old. Boomer was dearly loved by both family and friends. Boomer was an angel sent by God to teach unconditional love and long-suffering to anyone that knew him. Boomer was also the class clown, and there was never a dull moment with him. If dogs are allowed in heaven, Boomer is probably sitting on a cloud, anxiously waiting for Jesus to throw him another ball to retrieve.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles T. Hall’s new book will entertain and delight the imagination as readers adventure with a lovable black Labrador retreiver.
Consumers can purchase “Boomer the Wonder Dog: Alpha Dog and Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boomer the Wonder Dog: Alpha Dog and Freedom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
