Mary Margaret Brown’s Newly Released "God Writes My Story" is a Potent Spiritual Memoir That Explores That Author’s Most Impactful Experiences
“God Writes My Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Margaret Brown, is a deeply personal reflection on the ways in which God has moved within the author’s life.
Lexington, KY, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Writes My Story”: a celebration of God’s ever-present guiding hand. “God Writes My Story” is the creation of published author Mary Margaret Brown.
Brown shares, “Mary Margaret met the Holy Spirit when she was eight years old on the backside of a mountain in Montgomery County. Two weeks later, she met Jesus close to the neighbor’s pond. Later, as she walked near the barn, He told her, 'She would suffer many things for her faith in him.' She describes both of them in the book.
“When she was on her Damascus Road experience, God appeared to her as the Ancient of Days as related in Isaiah 6. Gabriel the messenger appeared to her and confirmed the message she had received from the Ancient of Days. Michael the archangel appears to her very often to fight the many battles she has faced. The Holy Spirit is very intimate in taking her places as a young child and bringing her with him. The Holy Spirit covers her with his wings quite often as she sees this in an open vision and under his wings will she trust (Ps. 91:4).
“She wonders why she has been given so many visitations of heavenly beings; she is devoted to the Lord, and all he wants to take place in our world. She puts her faith in a mighty God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Margaret Brown’s new book offers a potent testimony that takes readers through the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences.
Consumers can purchase “God Writes My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Writes My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “Mary Margaret met the Holy Spirit when she was eight years old on the backside of a mountain in Montgomery County. Two weeks later, she met Jesus close to the neighbor’s pond. Later, as she walked near the barn, He told her, 'She would suffer many things for her faith in him.' She describes both of them in the book.
“When she was on her Damascus Road experience, God appeared to her as the Ancient of Days as related in Isaiah 6. Gabriel the messenger appeared to her and confirmed the message she had received from the Ancient of Days. Michael the archangel appears to her very often to fight the many battles she has faced. The Holy Spirit is very intimate in taking her places as a young child and bringing her with him. The Holy Spirit covers her with his wings quite often as she sees this in an open vision and under his wings will she trust (Ps. 91:4).
“She wonders why she has been given so many visitations of heavenly beings; she is devoted to the Lord, and all he wants to take place in our world. She puts her faith in a mighty God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Margaret Brown’s new book offers a potent testimony that takes readers through the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences.
Consumers can purchase “God Writes My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Writes My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories