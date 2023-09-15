Sarah Dill’s Newly Released "Toxic: A Compilation of Short Stories, Uncompleted Novels, and Poems" is an Emotionally Charged Collection of Impactful Writings
“Toxic: A Compilation of Short Stories, Uncompleted Novels, and Poems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Dill, shares a unique anthology that offers a variety of thought-provoking and relevant themes.
Jonesborough, TN, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Toxic: A Compilation of Short Stories, Uncompleted Novels, and Poems”: a potent selection of personally affecting works. “Toxic: A Compilation of Short Stories, Uncompleted Novels, and Poems” is the creation of published author Sarah Dill.
Dill shares, “As fleeting as our emotions and thoughts are in today’s society, we all could use something to read that’s as relatable. Within these pages are writings and poems that match some of today’s most common emotions and thoughts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Dill’s new book will engage the spirit as readers consider the many-layered messages found within.
Consumers can purchase “Toxic: A Compilation of Short Stories, Uncompleted Novels, and Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Toxic: A Compilation of Short Stories, Uncompleted Novels, and Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories