Dale Hetherington’s Newly Released "Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories" is an Enjoyable Collection of Inspiring Messages
“Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale Hetherington, is a warmhearted selection of lessons of faith, family, and life in the ministry that will resonate with spiritual leaders and congregations alike.
Dyer, IN, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories”: an encouraging collection of personal stories. “Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories” is the creation of published author Dale Hetherington.
Hetherington shares, “In Genesis 46, Jacob calls God his shepherd as he blesses Joseph’s sons Manasseh and Ephraim. In the beloved Psalm 23, David sings about what it means that the Lord is his shepherd. In Isaiah 40, God promises to come to His people and tend to them like a shepherd. In John 10, Jesus says He is the Good Shepherd. In Hebrews 13, He is called the Great Shepherd. In 1 Peter 5, He is the Chief Shepherd. This is only a sample of places in the Bible where God’s relationship with His people is equated with that of a shepherd to His sheep.
“I became a pastor shortly after we started raising sheep, and I began seeing similarities between being a pastor and a shepherd. This makes sense since pastor comes from the Greek word poimen, which means shepherd. Jesus taught in parables, earthly stories with a spiritual meaning. That’s the idea behind this little book. I wrote stories about our dealings with our sheep that illustrate similarities I saw between my relationship with my sheep and my relationship with the people I shepherded in the church. I hope that these stories will entertain you and also give you insight as well. For pastors, maybe it will even help you in your ministry. Being aware of this has helped me in mine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Hetherington’s new book offers insightful narratives that draw from the author’s personal and ministerial life.
Consumers can purchase “Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hetherington shares, “In Genesis 46, Jacob calls God his shepherd as he blesses Joseph’s sons Manasseh and Ephraim. In the beloved Psalm 23, David sings about what it means that the Lord is his shepherd. In Isaiah 40, God promises to come to His people and tend to them like a shepherd. In John 10, Jesus says He is the Good Shepherd. In Hebrews 13, He is called the Great Shepherd. In 1 Peter 5, He is the Chief Shepherd. This is only a sample of places in the Bible where God’s relationship with His people is equated with that of a shepherd to His sheep.
“I became a pastor shortly after we started raising sheep, and I began seeing similarities between being a pastor and a shepherd. This makes sense since pastor comes from the Greek word poimen, which means shepherd. Jesus taught in parables, earthly stories with a spiritual meaning. That’s the idea behind this little book. I wrote stories about our dealings with our sheep that illustrate similarities I saw between my relationship with my sheep and my relationship with the people I shepherded in the church. I hope that these stories will entertain you and also give you insight as well. For pastors, maybe it will even help you in your ministry. Being aware of this has helped me in mine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Hetherington’s new book offers insightful narratives that draw from the author’s personal and ministerial life.
Consumers can purchase “Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Parables of a 21st-Century Shepherd and Other Farm Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories