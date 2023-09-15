Ted Everett’s Newly Released “Is It Really True What You Hear In The Pew” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Key Foundational Truths of Christianity
“Is It Really True What You Hear In The Pew,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Everett, is an enjoyable read that brings perspective to the messages one hears from the pew during times of loss and discouragement.
Muscle Shoals, AL, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Is It Really True What You Hear In The Pew”: a spiritually charged message of encouragement and comfort. “Is It Really True What You Hear In The Pew” is the creation of published author Ted Everett, a father of three with over twenty-five years in the cemetery/funeral business.
Everett shares, “Ted Everett has lived in eight different states while working with some of the largest cemetery/funeral companies in the world. In his position, he heard more eulogies/sermons than most and was intrigued that no matter what part of the country he was living in or no matter what religious denomination, gender, or ethnicity, all of them were quite similar.
“The overwhelming majority were going to live in heaven for eternity. Based on the fact that he was raised in a Christian home as a pastor’s kid, this did not seem to hold true with what he knew about the Holy Scriptures. Hence, the birth of this book to answer the question, 'Is it really true, what you hear in the pew?'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Everett’s new book takes readers to the heart of the author’s personal perspective on living a Christian life and our ultimate destination.
Consumers can purchase “Is It Really True What You Hear In The Pew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is It Really True What You Hear In The Pew,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
