A.E. George’s Newly Released "Stories That Make You Go Hmmm" is an Enjoyable Collection of Five Thrilling Short Stories
“Stories That Make You Go Hmmm,” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.E. George, is an exciting treasury that will delight and surprise as readers find five unique and thought-provoking tales.
New York, NY, September 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stories That Make You Go Hmmm”: a fun selection of narratives meant to surprise and entertain. “Stories That Make You Go Hmmm” is the creation of published author A.E. George, a dedicated wife and resident of Ohio.
A.E. George shares, “Warning: opening this book forces the mind to explore a wide variety of outcomes. Inside there are aliens. If that isn’t your jive, maybe a story about cannibalism would feed your hungry brain. How about an ancient artifact with a twist? Or follow young Mel through a warped labyrinth as she tries to escape. There is even a holiday surprise at the end. There is something for everyone! So turn these pages if you dare, I promise not to scare. However, I can guarantee you will keep wondering hmmm…somewhere.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.E. George’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits within each electrifying installment.
Consumers can purchase "Stories That Make You Go Hmmm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Stories That Make You Go Hmmm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
