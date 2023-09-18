Niagara Falls-Based Recording Artist Hywater Releases Single "Up In the Air"
Niagara Falls, NY, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rising rock act Hywater are proud to announce the release of their new single "Up In the Air." The band was formerly known as Tedesco Knows Best, and this is the band’s first release under their new name.
"Up In the Air" is now available on all music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming sites.
Hywater’s music has been compared to artists such as the Goo Goo Dolls, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Bryan Adams amongst others.
According to Hywater, the single is a high energy and emotional rocker. "We think it grabs the listener instantly with larger than life drums, infectious keyboards and a wall of rocking guitars to complement its catchy hooks. Lyrically, the song describes that feeling of breaking away from something that’s too familiar in your life. It’s something that can be universally relatable.”
The track was written by band members Thomas Tedesco (lead vocals, guitars), Connor Best (bass, guitars), and Collin Lacki (keyboards, vocals). The song is the band’s most collaborative composition to date with Tedesco and Best working out music and lyrics simultaneously, while Lacki provided some crucial lyrics to complete the song.
The single was recorded at Quiet Country Audio in Lancaster, NY, and produced by RJ DeMarco.
The band was formed by Tedesco and Best in 2017 under the name Tedesco Knows Best. They would soon bring in Lacki and drummer Dylan Howard to round out the lineup. In 2021, they released their debut EP "All Around Us," and its songs have garnered airplay on several radio stations across the US.
In August 2023, the band was asked to open for Don Felder, legendary guitarist formerly of the Eagles, in front of a crowd of over 5,000 people at Batavia Downs in Batavia, NY.
"Up In the Air" follows up their successful single as Tedesco Knows Best, "Starry Eyes."
The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their full-length debut album slated for release in fall 2023.
Big Noise has worked with Hywater since June 2023, providing career consultation, direction, and PR.
Official links:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/up-in-the-air-single/1697451581
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6FqCvBlYzOCzAGjjyeDeGc?si=IJFc7LoJStiGiu-cr2UiGA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hywaterband
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hywaterband
Official website: https://hywaterband.com/
