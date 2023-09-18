HGBM Author, Robin M. Adams Releases New Children's Book
Springfield, OH, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Dancing with Grandpa by Robin M. Adams.
Tippity, tippity, tap, tap, tap... Lucy Tuttle dances into the hearts of the residents at the nursing home where her grandpa lives.
This new release from Author Robin M. Adams is the story of Lucy, a young girl who loves to spend time with her grandfather. Her memories of the time they spent together before he had to go to the nursing home include lots of fun things like playing cards and dancing. She misses the days when her grandpa could do things for himself, but she soon finds that he still knows how to have fun.
Robin M. Adams is a consummate writer, specializing in children's literature, and her passion for writing spans a lifetime. Her books include Hope: Journey of the Tiger Amulet, published by Higher Ground Books & Media and this new release, Dancing with Grandpa. Both are available in the HGBM Shop.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
